Craig Steven Elder, 71, of Dinwiddie County, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA he was the son of the late Leonard Elder and Sarah Pomerane Boatwright. Mr. Elder was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by his wife, Joan F. Elder; two daughters, Angela "Mickie" MacDonald (Richie) and Samantha Wilson (Adam Davis); and two grandchildren, Bryce MacDonald and Keelan Davis. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Craig Elder. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 8, 2020