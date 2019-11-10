Home

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
CRAIG LIPFORD
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
CRAIG VAUGHAN LIPFORD

CRAIG VAUGHAN LIPFORD
Mr. Craig Vaughn Lipford, 19, departed this life on Tuesday, November 5,2019. He is survived by his mother, Chrissy"Dukes" Moore; father, Dennis Lipford; two brothers, Colton and Carter; grandmothers, Margaret "Nina" Tina Moore and Brenda Lipford; grandfather Richard "Lilbit" Talley; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Craig was a graduate of Matoaca High School. He is also an avid member of WBA where he champed many dogs and shined his brightest. He had a smile that was infectious and he touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Viewing and service will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
