Mr. Craig Vaughn Lipford, 19, departed this life on Tuesday, November 5,2019. He is survived by his mother, Chrissy"Dukes" Moore; father, Dennis Lipford; two brothers, Colton and Carter; grandmothers, Margaret "Nina" Tina Moore and Brenda Lipford; grandfather Richard "Lilbit" Talley; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Craig was a graduate of Matoaca High School. He is also an avid member of WBA where he champed many dogs and shined his brightest. He had a smile that was infectious and he touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Viewing and service will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019