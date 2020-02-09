|
Mr. Curtis Lee Boyd of 3311 Belmont Avenue, Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. Curtis was born on August 13, 1965 to Eva Marie Boyd and Mack Arthur Boyd. He was a native of Mecklenburg County and educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School. Curtis later relocated to Hopewell, VA.
Curtis was dedicated employee of OCS & Team Fisher Construction, Company in Richmond, VA. He was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and he was a true fan that would shine the spotlight on the Miami Dolphins football team. Most of all, he devoted his "Papa Time", playing and being with his grandchildren and being a "hero" to his son, Dwayne.
Curtis was a caring, kind-hearted person who loved helping others. His loving, kindness and happiness he shared by giving rides to the store, a pat on the back and even providing others a place to stay. Everyone that knew Curtis admired him.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Mack Arthur Boyd; his wonderful mother-in-law, Ella Mae Singleton; grandparents, Frank and Mary Boyd, Thomas and Mary Harris; five aunts, Bessie, Rosanna, Clarkie, Shirley, and Louise; two aunt-in-law, Nancy B. and Nancy S.; uncles, Vance H., and Vance B.; uncles-in-law, Marvin and Donald.
Mr. Boyd legacy will live on through is family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Angela Michelle Boyd; daughters, Takeisha Singleton, LaTanya Singleton, and Angel Singleton; three sons, Curtis Morse (Nita), Dwayne Singleton and Michael Singleton (Tequila); five grandchildren, Snyia, Z'amoni, Christin, and the twins Amayah and Amari; mother, Eva Marie Boyd; two sisters, Sherry Taylor (Alfred) and Sheila Boyd; one brother, Douglas Boyd (Elenda) all of Petersburg; VA; step-sisters, Carolyn and Pam; step-brother, Gene; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Barnes (Robert) of Chesterfield, VA, and Lisa Singleton of Hopewell, VA; brother-in-law, Leonard Singleton (Lasonya) of Hopewell, VA; aunts, Lillie Heath of Petersburg, VA, Ernestine Reed (George) of Danville, VA and Brenda Boyd of Richmond, VA; uncles, Frank Boyd (Bessie) of Richmond, VA, Thomas Harris (Cardell) of South Hill, VA, and George Holmes of Petersburg, VA; great-aunt, Ernestine Easter of Hopewell, VA; aunts-in-law, Ernestine, Ethel, Christine, Pearly, Lucille, Dorothy and Mary; uncles-in-law, Thomas, James and Willie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
