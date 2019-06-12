|
Deacon Curtis L. Pegram, 65, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. Curtis was born December 13, 1953, to the late Catherine Lofton and Roger Pegram Sr.
Curtis was educated in Petersburg Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1972. Curtis was employed with Thomas Cleaning Service for numerous years. He gained employment with the Petersburg Public School System and successfully retired in 2018 after 20 plus years of service, and continued to work at the Lafayette House in Petersburg until his health began to decline.
Curtis was a faithful and dedicated member of Mission Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of District Elder Melvin D. Taylor Sr. Curtis was an active member of the Brotherhood Choir upon joining the church. He was ordained as a Deacon on April 29, 2018, continuing to do what saith the Lord. Curtis loved praising the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Shari Talley and son-in-law, Lawrence Bacon Sr.
Curtis leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Mary Pegram; eight daughters, Shawntae, Michelle, Krystle, Sade, Terra, Tosha and Keshia, all of Petersburg, VA and Twanda (Reshon) of Fayetteville, NC; one son, Curtis; mother-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA; stepfather, James Lofton Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA; two sisters, Dorothy Monroe of Sumter, SC, Janet Wilkerson of South Chesterfield; four brothers, Kim Lofton (Theresa) of Fayetteville, NC, Roger Pegram (Shirley) of Petersburg, VA, James and Roderick Lofton, both of South Chesterfield, VA; four sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Andre), Quinzetta, Michele and Barbara Johnson, all of Pittsburgh, PA; one brother-in-law, Paul Johnson (Kim) of Pittsburgh, PA; several grandchildren too numerous to name; one great grandchild; two loving aunts, Ethel Glenn of Petersburg, VA and Arnita Walker of Fayetteville, NC; three uncles, William Jackson (Mary), James and Cornelius Thomas, all of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Curtis will be remembered for his volunteer work and faithful donations to the St. Jude's Hospital and being a founder of an education scholarship to support the community youth. He was also an active member in the Delectable Heights Community Reunion.
He was an avid 49ers fan. Most of all Curtis was a True Believer of Christ, and one of the songs he would sing, "The More I Praise Him, the Better I Feel."
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA, Elder Jerry Rose, pastor, and District Elder Melvin D. Taylor Sr., eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
