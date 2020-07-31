Our hearts were saddened when God in His infinite wisdom summoned our beloved, Rev. Curtis Lee Crenshaw, affectionately known as "Mr. Curtis" or "Cousin Curtis" home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a resident of Battlefield Park Health Care Center and a former resident of Sycamore Towers in Petersburg. At the age of 73, he was a beloved Reverend, son, nephew, patient and friend.
Rev. Crenshaw was born in Petersburg, VA, on April 6, 1947 to the late George and Bessie Shorter. He confessed Christ at an early age and later became a member of Greater Faith Deliverance Temple under the leadership of the late Bishop Dr. Robert Jones, until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his aunts, Roberta Lewis and Jeanetta Jefferson; uncles, Calvin Beverly, James Beverly, and Junious Beverly; cousins, Otelia B. Story-Harrison (devoted), Alfredia Story-Seymour and Alfreda L. Story, Jr., Alfred L. Story, Jr., special friend, Rev. Barbara Hayes, Odell Gilliam, and Frank Winbush.
Rev. Crenshaw leaves to cherish his loving and precious memories to his aunt, Mary "Peaches" Lawrence of Richmond, VA and Nancy White of Yale, VA; uncles, Herbert Crenshaw of Portsmouth, VA, Wilbert Beverly of Washington, DC, and Herbert Lewis of Petersburg, VA; devoted and loving caregiver cousins, Judy R. Blackwell, Linwood Harrison and Gertrude Franklin-Carnegie, Shelia Lewis, Anthony "Big Moe" Moore, Ronnie White, and Cobert Beverly all of Petersburg,VA; cousins, Ebonée Seymour (caregiver) of Hopewell, VA, Nashanti Seymour and White both of Petersburg, VA, D'Juan Williams, Jr., A'Shyia Seymour and JaMyiah Walker-Seymour all of Hopewell, VA, Stafford Blackwell (Annette) and Shenika Rankins both Petersburg, VA, B. Michell McCray of Chapel Hill, NC, William Story of Chesterfield, VA, Greogry Seymour, Jr of Richmond, VA, Temika Symour and Soraya Seymour both of Hopewell, VA; god-sister, Linda Parham of Petersburg, VA, and Hope Brown of Waverly, VA; god-brother, Clarence Parham of Petersburg; special friends, Clarence Watford (best friend and caregiver) of Petersburg, VA, Stephenia Johnson, Helen Huck (caregiver), Cecelia "CeCe" Kelly (caregiver) and Cynthia Washington of Petersburg, VA; a host of other relatives and friends.
A special and heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff of Battlefield Park Health Care Center, Southside Regional Medical Center ICU Unit, Colonial Heights Rehabilitation Center, HealthSouth and Home Health Care; and the employees of Walnut Hill Pharmacy.
Service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
