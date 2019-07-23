|
Curtis Orville Nimmo, 97, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center, Richmond, Virginia.
Born in Ettrick, he was the son of the late James H. and Ethel Todd Nimmo. Mr. Nimmo was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Hattie Virginia "Sissy" Murdock Nimmo; son, Gary Orville Nimmo; daughter, Viola Lynne Nimmo; great-grandson, Jeremiah C. Jarratt; three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda N. Jarratt of Colonial Heights and Charlette N. Ridout and husband Ronnie of Chester; daughter in-law Alice M. Nimmo of Colonial Heights; grandchildren, John C. Jarratt, Malinda N. Smith, Cathy J. Hunnel, Gary Wayne Nimmo, Jessica R. Driskill, Matthew W. Ridout and Ashley R. Stanley; great-grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Kaylin, Abby, Kai, Noah, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Madelynn and Bo; and great-great-grandchildren, Elan, Corbin and Cameron.
Mr. Nimmo was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy for over six years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 136 in Ettrick, long time member of the Ettrick Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Believers Christian Fellowship in Ford, Virginia. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. Mr. Nimmo retired with over 37 years of service from the A&P Tea Company, after which time he continued employment for over 20 years with Regional Enterprises of Hopewell.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Guy W. Murdock and Rev. Holloway Burgess officiating. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg.
Mr. Nimmo's family would like to thank Sitter and Barfoot, and especially the staff of the Shenandoah Unit, for their superior care given to him during his over 18-month stay.
While flowers are welcomed, memorial contributions may be made to Believers Christian Fellowship, 8400 Wells Road, Ford, Virginia 23850, or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019