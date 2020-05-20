|
Mrs. Cynthia Johnson of 139 S. Old Church St. Petersburg Virginia entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg Virginia.
She was born June 14, 1949, in Lumberton, N.C.; to the late Leamon Jones and Edna Hill Jones.
Cynthia was known as "CJ"or "Cyn" and lived in Hopewell Virginia also. She liked puzzle books and drinking her beer on occasions. She was a former employee at Western Sizzling and Shoneys in Hopewell Va.; She was very nice and she had many friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Edward Johnson, a daughter, Quinn'Sharra Branch (Courtney Broggin) of Petersburg, Va.; a son, Roderick Jones of Colonial Heights, Va.; a sister, Thomasina Johnson of N.C.; 9 grandkids, Deshawn Smith, Samona Johnson, Tyrik Jones ,Gabrille Snead, Taylor snead, Makayla Jones, Gishaun and Gishiya Broggin and eight great grandkids; a daughter in-law, Tonya Smith of Dinwiddie, Va.; a host of nieces ,nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends and close friends near and far.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Celebration of life services for Cynthia Johnson will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the chapel of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Va., The family is asking that relatives and friends to assemble at 1:45 a.m. on the day of service at the funeral home.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959 or (804) 834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
