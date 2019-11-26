|
Rev. Cynthia Linette Gathers was born on September 30, 1963, to Leroy E. & the late Rosetta D. Gathers. She entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by a loving mother, Rosetta D. Gathers, grandparents, Ruth E. & John S. Fields, a niece, Joh'Nette D Gathers, and a great uncle, Deacon Wilbert Lee Hicks.
She received her formal education attending schools in Virginia and New Jersey where she excelled in her studies and graduated from high school at the age of 16. While in middle school, Cynthia, broke barriers to become one of the first female Acolyte's in the Asbury United Methodist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. At the age of 15, she became the youngest Lay Leader in the Southern New Jersey Conference of the United Methodist Church's. Cynthia attended Morgan State University declaring a double major. Cynthia was an accomplished Flutist and Oboist.
Cynthia moved back to Virginia and joined the Mount Poole Baptist Church where she served faithfully as choir director of the fellowship and mass choirs and as the Director of the Christian Education Ministry.
Cynthia received the call to the ministry and received a Theological Degree from John Tyler Community College. She continued to serve the Lord faithfully while serving her community. She later joined the Big Bethel Baptist Church where she served as Associate Minister, Director of Music, and Director of the Christian Education Ministry. She was employed by the Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services where she dutifully served until retirement in 2006.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed listening to music, writing, Pajama Runs with her aunt, dancing, singing, and spending time with family and friends. Cynthia was truly blessed and a blessing to others.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a father, Leroy E. Gathers (Wilhelmina), a mother, Dr. Ola Gathers, 3 sisters, Ruth A. Nuby (John), Tessa Howard & Alice Woods, 2 brothers, Raiford Smith & Jesse Howard, a devoted niece Stacey M. Jordan (Jabari), 2 great-nephews, Jaylyn N. & Sebastian C. Jordan, 2 great aunts, Mrs. Francis Hicks & Mrs. Myrtella Hicks, 2 devoted friends, Terri Alexander & Adriane Piercy, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Shabazz, and his team in Portsmouth and Dr. McCarty and his team at the VCU Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Unit for their care and support during her journey.
Homegoing Celebration for Rev. Gathers will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Big Bethel Baptist Church 11010 MD Ragsdale St. Mckenney VA with the pastor Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating and Rev. Bernard Chaney, eulogizing. Burial will be in the Dinwiddie Memorial Park Cemetery, Petersburg. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 7 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home in McKenney. The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence of her sister, Ruth and John Nuby 22190 Lake Jordan Dr. N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803, food items omitted.
Funeral services entrusted to the Mckenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 11107 Doyle Blvd Mckenney, VA. 804-478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019