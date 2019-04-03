|
Ms. Cynthia L. Kelly Gordon, 56, of 4451 Jefferson Point Lane, Prince George, VA, departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born in Dalton, Ga., and is a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1982. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Rogers Kelley Brown; and her father, Marvin Kelley, Sr.
Between traveling her work history consist of employment with Southside Virginia Training Center, Correction Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a health care nursing aid.
She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, listening to music and curling-up with a good book on a rainy day. Her favorite scripture was John 14:1-3 "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."
She leaves to cherish her fond memories: a loving devoted daughter, Nykia S. Gordon; two brothers, Garry Kelley of Texas, and Marvin Kelley, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; ex-husband and close devoted life-time friend, Ricky L. Gordon, Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Gordon Marshall, eulogist.
The family will assemble 12:30 p.m. at the funeral establishment the day of the service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019