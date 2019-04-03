Home

CYNTHIA GORDON
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
CYNTHIA L. KELLY GORDON Obituary
Ms. Cynthia L. Kelly Gordon, 56, of 4451 Jefferson Point Lane, Prince George, VA, departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born in Dalton, Ga., and is a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1982. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Rogers Kelley Brown; and her father, Marvin Kelley, Sr.
Between traveling her work history consist of employment with Southside Virginia Training Center, Correction Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a health care nursing aid.
She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, listening to music and curling-up with a good book on a rainy day. Her favorite scripture was John 14:1-3 "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."
She leaves to cherish her fond memories: a loving devoted daughter, Nykia S. Gordon; two brothers, Garry Kelley of Texas, and Marvin Kelley, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; ex-husband and close devoted life-time friend, Ricky L. Gordon, Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Gordon Marshall, eulogist.
The family will assemble 12:30 p.m. at the funeral establishment the day of the service.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Gordon Marshall, eulogist.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
