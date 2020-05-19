Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA M. JOHNSON

Send Flowers
CYNTHIA M. JOHNSON Obituary
Cynthia M. Johnson of Petersburg Virginia entered into eternal rest Friday, May 15, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg Virginia.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J . L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -