CYNTHIA ROSE WALKER BARCLIFF
1946 - 2020
Ms. Cynthia Rose Walker Barcliff, daughter of Rosa and Henry Walker was born September 15, 1946, in Petersburg, VA. She departed this world on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 p.m. at her home in North Dinwiddie, VA.

Cynthia was educated in public schools of Petersburg, graduating from Peabody High School Class of 1964, where her love for art became a passion. After high school she attended Virginia State College (University).

She was the first African American Female Firefighter at the Petersburg Fire Station #4. She was also a nurse for Central State Hospital, Hunter Holmes McGuire Veteran Administration Hospital, and retiring from Kenner Hospital, Fort Lee.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She would often send homemade baked goods to friends and family never shy to share a recipe. She was big on family gatherings and the holidays. Her personality, quick wit, and straight forward toughness will greatly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Walker, Sr.; mother, Rosa Walker; and two brothers, Henry Walker, Jr. and Larry Walker.

Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory: her three children, Chandra, Charles and Johanna; granddaughter, Ebony, Claudia, Grayson, Isaiah, and Cadence; one sister, Michelle and brother, Michael; sisters-in-law, Iris and Ray; one son-in-law, Christopher; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday November 21, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, officiating and Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Family of Cynthia, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I was a classmate of Cynthia, she will be missed. May God watch over you & continue to bless each of you. Keeping you in prayer.
Delores Johnson Bland
Classmate
November 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family. May God continue to bless you all during your time of grief.
Josephine Phillips
Josephine Phillips
Friend
November 15, 2020
Sending condolences to Cynthia, a former co-worker and 1964 graduating class mate of Peabody High School. May she rest in peace.
Gloria Moss
November 15, 2020
I met Cyn at VSU. We became friends. We were in/ out of touch due to her transitioning of residence. What a Lovely personality she had. She struggled Long and Hard. Now she's resting. My sincere condolences 2 the family.
God Riches Blessings and Love 2 All.
Vicki Draughn-Blount
Friend
