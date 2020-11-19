Ms. Cynthia Rose Walker Barcliff, daughter of Rosa and Henry Walker was born September 15, 1946, in Petersburg, VA. She departed this world on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 p.m. at her home in North Dinwiddie, VA.
Cynthia was educated in public schools of Petersburg, graduating from Peabody High School Class of 1964, where her love for art became a passion. After high school she attended Virginia State College (University).
She was the first African American Female Firefighter at the Petersburg Fire Station #4. She was also a nurse for Central State Hospital, Hunter Holmes McGuire Veteran Administration Hospital, and retiring from Kenner Hospital, Fort Lee.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She would often send homemade baked goods to friends and family never shy to share a recipe. She was big on family gatherings and the holidays. Her personality, quick wit, and straight forward toughness will greatly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Walker, Sr.; mother, Rosa Walker; and two brothers, Henry Walker, Jr. and Larry Walker.
Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory: her three children, Chandra, Charles and Johanna; granddaughter, Ebony, Claudia, Grayson, Isaiah, and Cadence; one sister, Michelle and brother, Michael; sisters-in-law, Iris and Ray; one son-in-law, Christopher; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday November 21, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, officiating and Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.