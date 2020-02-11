|
John 11:25-26 – "Jesus told her, "I am the resurrection and the life" Those who believe in me, even though they die like everyone else, will live again. They are given eternal life for believing in me and will never perish"
Our hearts were truly saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Cynthia Williams Jackson, 60, of Petersburg, VA, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Medical Center, North Chesterfield, VA.
She was born on January 1, 1960, in Dinwiddie, VA, to Vernard Thomas Williams and the late Emma Morgan Williams. Cynthia graduated from Dinwiddie High School in 1978. She was baptized at an early age at Sharon Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, and most recently attended Third Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Cynthia loved the Lord and often encouraged her husband, children and anyone she met to maintain their faith. She talked about and maintained her faith in the Lord even during her last days.
On December 31, 1988, Cynthia married her college sweetheart, Clifton Jackson, of Petersburg, VA. Throughout a long and loving marriage of 31 years their love and devotion to each other was truly a source of inspiration to others. Together their love grew stronger and they reared three loving, caring daughters Coty, Latoya, and Kimberly. Cynthia was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Central State Hospital/Southside Virginia Training Center in Petersburg, VA, for over 30 years. She also worked at Poplar Springs Hospital for over 15 years.
After her retirement she continued to keep busy and dedicated her nursing skills one weekend a month at Hiram W. Davis Medical Center. In her free time Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, her dog Bo, many relatives and friends. She also cherished spending special time with the love of her life Cliff. They often took various road trips to include Virginia Beach which was one of their favorite destinations.
Cynthia loved life; you would often find her at various social events, many family gatherings, and entertaining her many relatives and friends. Cynthia really loved fashion, she started each day dressed to impress and always made sure that she looked her best no matter what time of day or the occasion. She had a special fondness for shopping with her three sisters and daughters. She adored gardening, celebrating holidays, backyard barbecues and dancing. Cynthia had a very warm and kind heart, pleasant personality and a compassionate smile that would light up a room. She had a way of constantly uplifting and inspiring others spiritually by asking how they were doing and providing words and deeds of encouragement to them. Cynthia will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Morgan Williams; and one nephew, Cecil Broom, Jr.
Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory: her loving devoted husband, Clifton Jackson of Petersburg, VA; three loving, devoted daughters, Coty Chatman, Latoya Jackson, and Kimberly Jackson; a devoted grandson, Justin Bonner; and two-month old granddaughter, Mila Jackson; three sisters, Thelma Thomas (Melvin), and Maxine Broom (Cecil) of Chester, VA, and Sonja Chambliss (Clarence) of Dinwiddie, VA; two brothers, Vernard Lee Williams of Dinwiddie, VA, and Vincent Williams, Sr. (Lois) of Upper Marlboro, MD. Cynthia also leaves memories with her three aunts; Bernice Richardson of Petersburg, VA, Barbara Jones (Scott) of Disputanta, VA, Annie Mae Williams of Dinwiddie, VA; one uncle, Floyd Morgan (Jeanette) of Buffalo, NY; a very special first cousin, Charleen Trotter (Melvin) of Chesterfield, VA; sisters-in-law, Gloria Vivetette and Joan Merritt (Howard), both of Petersburg, VA, Terrie Townsend (Robert) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Towanda Walkers-Bluiett of Prince George, VA; brothers-in-law, Clyde Walker of Petersburg, VA, Robert Walker (Angela) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Quinn Walker of Washington, DC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends, most notably a devoted special friend, Patricia Beasley.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral establishment. The family request that food items be omitted.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020