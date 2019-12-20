|
LTC (Ret) Cyril A. Hawkins, Jr. departed this life on December 18, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born on September 30, 1938, in Petersburg, Virginia, where he was raised. He graduated from Peabody High School in 1955. Lieutenant Colonel Hawkins earned his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State College in 1959.
Later Lieutenant Colonel Hawkins earned his Master's Degree from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) in May of 1974. During the year 1983, He earned an Education Specialist Degree from the University of Virginia where he also earned a Doctorate Degree in 1988.
He served in the United States Army for 22 years and received an Honorable Discharge. Colonel Hawkins served two terms in Vietnam and other countries. Lieutenant Colonel Hawkins was awarded the Joint Services Accommodations Medal, Mentor Service Award, Legion of Merit Award, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Instructor Award, Army Accommodations Medal, and the Meritorious Medal. He organized Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, Virginia.
He along with SGM Frost organized the Junior ROTC Program in 1982 at Petersburg High School. During his five-year term at Petersburg High School, he advanced to the position of Assistant Principal which ultimately progressed to him to the position of School Principal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril A. Hawkins, Sr. and Dorothy Hawkins.
Lieutenant Colonel Hawkins leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years Audrey Hawkins; one son, Michael Hawkins (Caryn) of Richmond, Virginia: two sisters, Doris Burgess of Petersburg, Virginia, and Francine Walker (Leonard Walker) of Chester, Virginia; brother-in-law, Anthony Tucker, Jr. (Melanie) of Palm Springs, California; and a host of relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, and Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019