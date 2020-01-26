|
Our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. D'Angelo Lavon Washington, Jr., affectionately known as "DJ" at the age of 24, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Linwood E. Light; grandfathers, James H. Seaborne, Sr., and Charles Washington, Jr.; and two uncles, Bobby L. Seaborne and Eddie L. Seaborne.
D'Angelo accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was baptized at Little Zion Baptist Church. He later joined Fresh Anointing Cathedral, where he served on the choir and anywhere he was needed.
He attended George Wythe High School in Richmond. D'Angelo enjoyed listening to gospel music and competing in pageants. He also loved cooking, traveling and making people laugh.
D'Angelo leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted mother, Freda Light; devoted father, D'Angelo L. Washington, Sr. (Frances); siblings, Ashley Kolade, Alex "Big Rock" Lawrence, Jr., Rasean "Rock" Jones, Sr., Tyshanda "TT" Jones, Dandre Washington, Tiffany Light, Linwood Terry, Kisha Tolliver, Shannon Stephens, Marke Light, Sherlai Light, Kenise Terry, Nya Jackson, Yah'tia Jackson, Alexander Manns, and Nikki Manns. D'Angelo also leaves behind his devoted grandmothers, Shirley Seaborne Williams (Steve) and Gail Washington; devoted aunt, Carolyn "Popcorn" Seaborne, Felicia Seaborne, and Cassandra Roberts; one devoted uncle, James "Headman" Seaborne, Jr. (Pamela); a devoted godmother, Jennice Jenkins; devoted friends, Tiaa Wilson, Jackson Hall and Jeannene Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, 3001 2nd Avenue, Richmond, VA, Supt. Larry C. Miles, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020