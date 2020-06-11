To the Campbell family,

Mrs Campbell will be missed by many. I am so glad that I had the pleasure of knowing her. I will always remember the many times spent in the home and the wonderful times shared with her and the family. She always made me and my mom feel as part of her family. I am sure that all of you know that she has gone to her Heavenly home and she is now a new angel watching over all of us. Please know that I am here for any of you if you need me.

Danielle Newman

Friend