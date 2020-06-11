DAISY OTELIA CAMPBELL
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Daisy Otelia Campbell of 4200 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA, entered rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 14, 1928, in Chesterfield County, VA.

Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her loving faithful husband, James Campbell, Jr.; one grandson, Stephen Campbell; daughters, Gloria C. Clanton and Gail Hancock; her parents, Leon Manson and Virginia O. Campbell; brother, Charles Manson (Regina), and a sister, Yvonne Stokes.

She received Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the Pulpit Aid Ministry. She enjoyed donating her time to the church in whatever capacity need until her declining health. For over 20 years, she was employed at Jones's Dining Hall on the Campus of Virginia State University.

Daisy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Mrs. Campbell loved gardening, taking care of her animals until she was no longer able. Her favorite pastime chewing Wrigley's Doublemint Gum, drawing and cutting confetti.

Mrs. Campbell leaves to cherish her memories are her beloved children, Arlinda Friend (Arnold), Michael Campbell (Erma), Woodrow Hancock, Faye Campbell (Robert), Althea Campbell (Bruce), Perry Campbell (Teresa), Larry Campbell (Dean), Keith Campbell (Juanita), Terry Campbell (Barbara), Wendy Friend (William), Karl Campbell, Tammie Reid (Keith), Mark Campbell, Lisa Campbell (Dexter) and Michelle Campbell; thirty-three grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren; twenty-one great-great grandchildren; loving sister, Sylvia Garden of Petersburg, VA, Jackie Harris (Willie) of Chesterfield, VA, and Paula Franklin of Chicago, IL; a host of nieces, nephews; devoted family members, Chief Apostle Debora Burton, Cheryl Jones, Sophronia Pettiford, Delphni Coleman and grandson, Arnold Friend, Jr. Mrs. Campbell also leaves to cherish affectionately known as her adopted sons and daughters, Herbert Wynn, Fred Johnson, Nancy Rives and Frances Robinson; devoted son-in-law, George Macklin.

On behalf of the Campbell Family, we would like to thank the Staff of Encompass Health for the exceptional care of our mother Daisy O. Campbell during this difficult time.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Marcus Leggett, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

14 entries
June 10, 2020
You are truly a wonderful person I have always known you to be very soft-spoken and show love to everyone you met I didnt get by there to see you often but we did talk of you a lot and you will be missed love you
Deborah Sykes-Coleman
Family
June 10, 2020
Thinking of you and family in your time of loss.
Yvette Carter
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Though my words can do little, I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to support you at this time.

Be blessed.❤❤❤
Yvette Carter
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Are Grandma was a amazing Grandmother !! ♥Are Grandma was Always there for her Family & friends when you wanted to talk or just want her to listen she did just that . When ever we knew we need are Grandma's Arms for a hug or support they were always out ♥ Are Grandma's love will never end And Here presence will always be around us And Through us Generation after Generation Her legendgancy will Always Be Here !! Are Grandma's Heart was made Of Gold And Will Always Be Present In All of Us .
Adrienne Friend
Grandchild
June 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Sylvia Gayden and the entire family on the passing of your love one. Asking God to provide the strength needed by all at this sad and difficult moment. Keeping the entire family in prayers. Love you dearly Gayden❤❤
Bertha Bland
Friend
June 8, 2020
To the Campbell Family
My condolences and prayers for the entire family. A special Angel has descended from earth to heaven. A kind and loving woman that will always be remembered. God will not leave you alone, even in your darkest hour. God's love will feel your broken hearts.
Phyllis Washington
Friend
June 7, 2020
Our hearts are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Campbell. She was a beautiful lady who was a pillar in our Shiloh Baptist Church Family. We will remember her kind and sweet spirit. May God comfort and keep you all during your time of bereavement.
Larry & Pearl Cheeks
Friend
June 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brenda Lee
Friend
June 7, 2020
To the Campbell Family

May you find peace in knowing God has called Mrs. Campbell home to receive her crown in glory. Well done thou good and faithful servant....

Charles and Cecilia Harris
Friend
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles &Delores L Harris
Friend
June 6, 2020
To The Family:

Mrs. Campbell was a very special lady and will be missed by so many. We hope that you will be comforted by HIS love and all the special times you shared with her. We have very fond memories that we will forever hold near and dear.

Love, peace and blessings -

Cynthia, Chanda, Shannon, Olivia, Serenity, and Trinity
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Charity
Friend
June 6, 2020
To the Campbell family,
Mrs Campbell will be missed by many. I am so glad that I had the pleasure of knowing her. I will always remember the many times spent in the home and the wonderful times shared with her and the family. She always made me and my mom feel as part of her family. I am sure that all of you know that she has gone to her Heavenly home and she is now a new angel watching over all of us. Please know that I am here for any of you if you need me.
Danielle Newman
Friend
June 5, 2020
Condolences from the Family of the late Hattie Harris.
Salonia Merritt Pasman
Family
