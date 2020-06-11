Mrs. Daisy Otelia Campbell of 4200 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA, entered rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 14, 1928, in Chesterfield County, VA.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her loving faithful husband, James Campbell, Jr.; one grandson, Stephen Campbell; daughters, Gloria C. Clanton and Gail Hancock; her parents, Leon Manson and Virginia O. Campbell; brother, Charles Manson (Regina), and a sister, Yvonne Stokes.
She received Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the Pulpit Aid Ministry. She enjoyed donating her time to the church in whatever capacity need until her declining health. For over 20 years, she was employed at Jones's Dining Hall on the Campus of Virginia State University.
Daisy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Mrs. Campbell loved gardening, taking care of her animals until she was no longer able. Her favorite pastime chewing Wrigley's Doublemint Gum, drawing and cutting confetti.
Mrs. Campbell leaves to cherish her memories are her beloved children, Arlinda Friend (Arnold), Michael Campbell (Erma), Woodrow Hancock, Faye Campbell (Robert), Althea Campbell (Bruce), Perry Campbell (Teresa), Larry Campbell (Dean), Keith Campbell (Juanita), Terry Campbell (Barbara), Wendy Friend (William), Karl Campbell, Tammie Reid (Keith), Mark Campbell, Lisa Campbell (Dexter) and Michelle Campbell; thirty-three grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren; twenty-one great-great grandchildren; loving sister, Sylvia Garden of Petersburg, VA, Jackie Harris (Willie) of Chesterfield, VA, and Paula Franklin of Chicago, IL; a host of nieces, nephews; devoted family members, Chief Apostle Debora Burton, Cheryl Jones, Sophronia Pettiford, Delphni Coleman and grandson, Arnold Friend, Jr. Mrs. Campbell also leaves to cherish affectionately known as her adopted sons and daughters, Herbert Wynn, Fred Johnson, Nancy Rives and Frances Robinson; devoted son-in-law, George Macklin.
On behalf of the Campbell Family, we would like to thank the Staff of Encompass Health for the exceptional care of our mother Daisy O. Campbell during this difficult time.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Marcus Leggett, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.