On October 16, 2019, Daisy Robinson Bell was called home to be with the Lord (one day before her 88th Birthday).
Daisy was born on October 17, 1931, in Stony Creek, VA, the youngest daughter of the late Smith Robinson and Sarah Dillard Robinson. She was married to Sgt. Henry William Bell, Sr. from Little Rock, Arkansas. Into this union, two sons were born.
She was preceded in death by her husband and oldest son, Henry William (Butch) Bell, Jr.; sisters, Joyce Daniels, Ethel Span, Martha Urquhart, and Willie Mae Taylor.
During her employment years she worked: Fort Lee, VA, later at Virginia Avenue School Cafeteria and Days Inn. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed her favorite restaurant Captain Tom's Seafood. She helped start the neighborhood watch team on Byrne Street to help eradicate the increase in crime within the area. She was the last surviving Charter member of Auxiliary VFW Post 10387.
Remaining to mourn her passing and treasure her memory is a loving and devoted son, Major (Retired) Robert C. Bell (Bobby) and daughter-in-Law, Linda Redwine Bell of Accokeek, MD; grandson, Quincy D. Bell, Austin, TX; granddaughter, Tahmarra R. Bell, Forest Heights, MD; great grandsons, Robert C. Bell, II, Greensboro, NC, and Bronson B. Bell (BB), Austin, TX; loving great niece (whom she raised as a daughter) Carolyn G. Burrow, Abingdon, VA; niece, Liz Taylor, Chester, VA (devoted); great niece, Sherron H. Wyche, Petersburg, VA (devoted); great nephew, Dexter Johnson, Petersburg, VA (devoted), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at the Dillard Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
The family will assemble at 12:00 p.m. on the day of service at 505 S. Jefferson St. Petersburg, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019