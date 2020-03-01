Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map

DALPHNA L. WILLIAMS


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALPHNA L. WILLIAMS Obituary
Dalphna L. Williams (nee Towery), 82 of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born and raised in Marietta, GA she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Towery. She was a loving wife for 63 years to Fredrick "Jack" D. Williams, Sr. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William "Bill" Towery and stepbrother, David George. She is survived by her daughter, Dinah Hall (Mike) and son, Fredrick D. Williams, Jr. (Lisa); grand-daughters, Mallory Duquette (Fred), Savannah Williams, and Cassidy Williams. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law: Charles J. Williams and Frank Williams (Teri); sisters-in-law: Charlotte Garrett and Gwendolynn Williams all of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dalphna spent most of her younger years supporting Jack's Phillips 66 business and their love of flying. Jack and Dalphna were fortunate to spend many hours in the airplane as well as taking advantage of traveling opportunities with Phillips 66. Dalphna was instrumental and involved with the raising of their two children. Dalphna was a past worthy matron of Adah Chapter #7 of the Order of Eastern Star and she attended Sycamore United Methodist Church in Prince George, VA. For many years she worked for Dr. William Stout in Hopewell and then for Gibson Greeting Cards throughout the tri-city area. The later years were spent on Lake Gaston at their second home entertaining family and friends. Some of her hobbies included bowling, reading, gardening and shopping trips to Williamsburg. Dalphna never met a dog she did not befriend and memories of her and Buster will never be forgotten. The family of Dalphna would like to give a special thank you to the nurses of Bon Secours Hospice: April, Pranee, and Laura. We are grateful for their guidance and the care delivered with compassion and kindness throughout the past year. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 820 W. Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA. Funeral service will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice or to the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALPHNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -