Dalphna L. Williams (nee Towery), 82 of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born and raised in Marietta, GA she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Towery. She was a loving wife for 63 years to Fredrick "Jack" D. Williams, Sr. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William "Bill" Towery and stepbrother, David George. She is survived by her daughter, Dinah Hall (Mike) and son, Fredrick D. Williams, Jr. (Lisa); grand-daughters, Mallory Duquette (Fred), Savannah Williams, and Cassidy Williams. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law: Charles J. Williams and Frank Williams (Teri); sisters-in-law: Charlotte Garrett and Gwendolynn Williams all of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dalphna spent most of her younger years supporting Jack's Phillips 66 business and their love of flying. Jack and Dalphna were fortunate to spend many hours in the airplane as well as taking advantage of traveling opportunities with Phillips 66. Dalphna was instrumental and involved with the raising of their two children. Dalphna was a past worthy matron of Adah Chapter #7 of the Order of Eastern Star and she attended Sycamore United Methodist Church in Prince George, VA. For many years she worked for Dr. William Stout in Hopewell and then for Gibson Greeting Cards throughout the tri-city area. The later years were spent on Lake Gaston at their second home entertaining family and friends. Some of her hobbies included bowling, reading, gardening and shopping trips to Williamsburg. Dalphna never met a dog she did not befriend and memories of her and Buster will never be forgotten. The family of Dalphna would like to give a special thank you to the nurses of Bon Secours Hospice: April, Pranee, and Laura. We are grateful for their guidance and the care delivered with compassion and kindness throughout the past year. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 820 W. Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA. Funeral service will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice or to the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020