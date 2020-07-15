1/
DAN B. GRANT
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Dan B. Grant of 136 Rolfe Street, Petersburg, who departed this life, Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence, will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pocahontas Chapel, 143 Witten Street, Petersburg. Interment will follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie. Public visitation will be held from 10am- 8pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
ocahontas Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland & Tucker Funeral Home

