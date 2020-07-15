A Celebration of Life for Mr. Dan B. Grant of 136 Rolfe Street, Petersburg, who departed this life, Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence, will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pocahontas Chapel, 143 Witten Street, Petersburg. Interment will follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie. Public visitation will be held from 10am- 8pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com.