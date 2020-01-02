Home

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
DANIEL CUNNINGHAM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
DANIEL CUNNINGHAM SR


1943 - 2019
In the seventh-six year, God picked Mr. Daniel (Chip) Cunningham, Sr. from the Garden of Life into eternal rest. Chip was born on March 3, 1943 in Hopewell, VA. He was called home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
His hobbies included playing the saxophone and painting. He enjoyed watching sports with his brother, Howard. He especially enjoyed attending the Hampton Jazz Festival. He loved all sports especially his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to travel to see his extended family. He would help any and every one in need.
Daniel was also affectionately known as "Uncle Chip". He will be remembered for his big heart and beautiful spirit.
Chip was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Brenda Lee Cunningham; mother, Classie; father, Richard "Mr. Kid"; three brothers, Henry, Richard and Howard; and his sister, Hattie Mae.
In 1966, he married the love of his life, Brenda Lee Dudley. They were the parents of five fine children, Sonya Cook (Walter), April Booth, Elona Cunningham, Pamela Cunningham Gray and Daniel Cunningham, Jr. In additional to his children, Daniel leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Camri Pearson (Ray), LaMarius Rhodes, Sr., Jesse Rhodes, Jr., Cheterie, Damien, Marquez, Eric (Angelique), Brandon (Anita), and Ryan, Justyce and Jymanie Cunningham; fifteen great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Daisy Cunningham, Edna Cunningham, Francine Pope (Charles) and Carnell Myrick (Earl); one brother-in-law, Walter Dudley (Alma); several nieces and nephews, one niece he had a special relationship, Debra Calvin; special friend, Marvin Gray and loving caregiver and friend, Todd Wilmore.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop James Clarke, eulogist. The interment to follow in the Appomattox Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
