DANIEL F. KING
1974 - 2020
On Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, God called home one of his angels, Mr. Daniel F. King, "better known as Danny", to enter into sweet rest while at home.
Danny, joined the Morning Star Baptist Church, Jarrett, VA, at an early age, under the leadership of Pastor Pigford. Danny attended the Petersburg Public School System. One of his activities was bowling and participated in many leagues at the Walnut Hill Bowling Alley, which he enjoyed.
Danny was preceded in death by his oldest son, Damien Randell Grandison; biological father, James Randolph Scott; maternal grandparents, Deacon Lawrence L. and Ella Parham.
Danny leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted mother, Gloria P. Walker (Phillip); father, Lewis King (Rhena); sons, Deonté Grandison King, and DaQuan King; daughter, Destiny King; paternal grandmother; Lucy Peebles; sisters, Kendayshia Walker (devoted), LaShelle Crowder (Daniel), Nakisha Crowder, LaShaonda Banks and Sherita Wiggins; brothers, James Wiggins (Tiffany) and Aaron Wiggins; one devoted friend, Clint Boone; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA (at his younger age), the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA and Ende Medical Practices.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Mack Parham, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
September 21, 2020
Aunt Gloria from my family to your tribe. We love you all and may the Peace that Pass All Understanding comfort your hearts. God will do just what he said he would do. Please remember that and let him have his way.
Much Love - Karen, Chimere and Jonathan The Tribe of Elizabeth
Harrison Karen
Family
September 19, 2020
Danny you will be truly be missed. Rest easy my friend. All I could do was cry when I got the phone call tonight. Love you forever. ❤
LaToya Epps
Friend
September 19, 2020
Condolences to all family and friends.
Shirley b Morton
Friend
September 18, 2020
We did not know Mr. King but are extending general condolences to the entire King family but in particular an expression to his son DaQuan who participated regularly in a weekly youth program at our church.
September 18, 2020
To DaQuan & the King Family:

It is with sincere sympathy, and on behalf of the entire AWANA staff of the Zion Baptist Church and of Pastor Michael E. Shannon, Sr., that we wish for you Peace and Comfort during this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.


Edith Brown
September 18, 2020
To Aunt Gloria and Family, wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Healing Prayers to all from the James Family
Felicia James
Family
September 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Celestine Givings
September 18, 2020
To Gloria, DaQuan and the family of Danny: I am so sorry to hear of Danny’s passing. I want you to know that you and your family have my condolences and I am praying for your peace, healing and strength. Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.
Deidra Shepard
Friend
September 17, 2020
Fiona Pelham
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
To god be the glory ,I love you all
veronica grandison
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
Im going to miss you at my sister (LeeLee) house PizzaHut was a good guy it not going to be the same with out you
Tracey Spain
Friend
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed dearly.....
Kristina McCright
Coworker
September 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Macheta Artis
Coworker
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Macheta Artis
Coworker
