On Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, God called home one of his angels, Mr. Daniel F. King, "better known as Danny", to enter into sweet rest while at home.
Danny, joined the Morning Star Baptist Church, Jarrett, VA, at an early age, under the leadership of Pastor Pigford. Danny attended the Petersburg Public School System. One of his activities was bowling and participated in many leagues at the Walnut Hill Bowling Alley, which he enjoyed.
Danny was preceded in death by his oldest son, Damien Randell Grandison; biological father, James Randolph Scott; maternal grandparents, Deacon Lawrence L. and Ella Parham.
Danny leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted mother, Gloria P. Walker (Phillip); father, Lewis King (Rhena); sons, Deonté Grandison King, and DaQuan King; daughter, Destiny King; paternal grandmother; Lucy Peebles; sisters, Kendayshia Walker (devoted), LaShelle Crowder (Daniel), Nakisha Crowder, LaShaonda Banks and Sherita Wiggins; brothers, James Wiggins (Tiffany) and Aaron Wiggins; one devoted friend, Clint Boone; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA (at his younger age), the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA and Ende Medical Practices.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Mack Parham, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.