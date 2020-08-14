1/1
DANIEL F. TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
God in His infinite wisdom summoned home His son, Elder Daniel F. Taylor, 73, of 17303 Shands Road, Prince George, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pleasantville, New Jersey to his parents, the late James and Jenny Taylor. He was educated in the public school system of New Jersey.

Elder Daniel was in the United States Army for four years and formerly employed at Fort Lee as a Culinary Cook for three years. His greatest love was being a Minister (spreading the gospel), family, watching television, and music.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, James Taylor and Billy Taylor, and devoted family friend, First Lady Minnie Woodard.

Left to cherish his precious memories are: devoted wife of 47 years, Mrs. Lottie Taylor; children, Daniel Lamont Taylor, Xavier Taylor, Latarsha Taylor, and Shemeka Taylor; sister, Joan Queen; granddaughter, Cha'alisa Taylor; grandson, Zaemale Taylor; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to include one devoted, Elder Clarence Parson and Elder William Clement; members of Mt. Sinai Christian Center Church Family (forty years) and devoted Pastor, Alfred L. Woodard (twenty-five years).

Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, 23803, Dr. Wiiliam Clement, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Please remember to wear your face coverings and social distance yourselves.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, (804) 732-7841. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
01:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved