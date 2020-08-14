God in His infinite wisdom summoned home His son, Elder Daniel F. Taylor, 73, of 17303 Shands Road, Prince George, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pleasantville, New Jersey to his parents, the late James and Jenny Taylor. He was educated in the public school system of New Jersey.
Elder Daniel was in the United States Army for four years and formerly employed at Fort Lee as a Culinary Cook for three years. His greatest love was being a Minister (spreading the gospel), family, watching television, and music.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, James Taylor and Billy Taylor, and devoted family friend, First Lady Minnie Woodard.
Left to cherish his precious memories are: devoted wife of 47 years, Mrs. Lottie Taylor; children, Daniel Lamont Taylor, Xavier Taylor, Latarsha Taylor, and Shemeka Taylor; sister, Joan Queen; granddaughter, Cha'alisa Taylor; grandson, Zaemale Taylor; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to include one devoted, Elder Clarence Parson and Elder William Clement; members of Mt. Sinai Christian Center Church Family (forty years) and devoted Pastor, Alfred L. Woodard (twenty-five years).
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, 23803, Dr. Wiiliam Clement, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Please remember to wear your face coverings and social distance yourselves.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, (804) 732-7841. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com.