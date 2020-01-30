Home

DANIEL LOCKHART
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
DANIEL FLOYD LOCKHART


1965 - 2020
DANIEL FLOYD LOCKHART Obituary
Mr. Daniel Floyd Lockhart, affectionately known to many as "Danny," was born on September 26, 1965, in Memphis, TN, to the late Fredrick D. Lockhart, Sr. and Dorothy L. Lockhart.
Danny graduated from Samuel F.B. Morse High School, and he also attended Mechanic Tech School in San Diego, CA. For many years, he was self-employed and was very good with his hands whether it be painting or fixing things around the house, Danny could do it. Most of all, "Danny" was an exceptional cook especially "BBQ" and knew he knew his way around the kitchen. Lastly, he was an avid fan of the San Diego Chargers football team and he could be found watching Sunday football.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents and his only beautiful daughter, Alicia Lockhart.
He leaves behind to cherish his life's moments: his oldest sister, Nancy Wilcox (Steve), Brenda Lockhart-Clary (William - whom he had a special bond with); two brothers, Frederick D. Lockhart, Jr. (Rosa), and David F. Lockhart (Pamela); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
