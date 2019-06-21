|
|
|
Mr. Daniel Massengale of Sandston, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 21, 2019
