Mr. Daniel Q'Von Jordan Dodson of Chatham, Virginia entered into eternal rest suddenly Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sovah Hospital, Danville, Virginia.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County); Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director; (804) 732-5959 and (804) 834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on May 24, 2019
