Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL DODSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL Q.J. DODSON

Obituary Flowers

DANIEL Q.J. DODSON Obituary
Mr. Daniel Q'Von Jordan Dodson of Chatham, Virginia entered into eternal rest suddenly Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sovah Hospital, Danville, Virginia.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County); Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director; (804) 732-5959 and (804) 834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.