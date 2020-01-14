|
|
Daniel Troy Hardy lost his battle with depression on Monday January 6, 2020.
He is survived by daughter Savannah; son Daniel; fianc,e Bobbi Dressler, and her two daughters and grandchildren; mother Joann Lambert; one brother one sister and nieces.
There will be a visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 533 Roslyn Ave. Colonial Heights VA, 23834. Please feel free to bring a dish, pictures and all your memories to share.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020