Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
533 Roslyn Ave.
Colonial Heights, VA
DANIEL T. HARDY


1968 - 2020
DANIEL T. HARDY Obituary
Daniel Troy Hardy lost his battle with depression on Monday January 6, 2020.

He is survived by daughter Savannah; son Daniel; fianc,e Bobbi Dressler, and her two daughters and grandchildren; mother Joann Lambert; one brother one sister and nieces.

There will be a visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 533 Roslyn Ave. Colonial Heights VA, 23834. Please feel free to bring a dish, pictures and all your memories to share.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
