In the early hours of Thursday, March 21, 2019, God made a special call to our beloved, Ms. Darlene Denise Hatch Morris. Darlene gained her wings at Retreat Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA. Darlene was born February 24, 1966, in Waverly, VA, to the late Ethel Mae Walker. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Ella Mae Ridley Hatch; aunt, Irene Shaw; and uncles, Samuel, James and Albert Jr.
Darlene was educated in Sussex County Public Schools. She decided early that her dream was to be a hairstylist. She loved to make her clients feel and look beautiful. She also made sure everyone knew how strong her faith in God was.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: three loving children, Dalesha, Douglas and Vernika of Hopewell, VA; stepfather, Floyd Walker of Surry, VA; mother-in-law, Clarine Morris of Suffolk, VA; two aunts, Evangelist Ella Taylor White, who was very devoted the majority of her life and Christine Hatch of Waverly, VA; one uncle, Lorenzo Hatch of Richmond, VA; one great aunt, Rev. Sarah Gholson of Richmond, VA; three brothers-in-law, Larry, Donald and Thomas Morris, all of Suffolk, VA; two sisters-in-law, Nina and Shawon Morris of Suffolk, VA; four aunts-in-law, Ruby Hatch of Petersburg, Beverly Hatch of Waverly, VA, Dottie Spratley of Wakefield, VA and Audrey Jackson of Petersburg, VA; a cousin, Ophelia Hatch Jackson; an ex-husband, Douglas Morris; a devoted friend and customer, Sheila White; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Waverly Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
