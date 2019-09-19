|
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Darlene P. Clay, also known as "Wyouka" gained her eternal wings and went home to be with the Lord.
A Time To Be Born: Darlene was born on June 12, 1955, to the late Calvin Clay and Gladys Green in Richmond, VA. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Calvin Clay, Jr. She was educated in the Chesterfield County and Petersburg, VA, Public Schools, and graduated in 1972. After graduating she was employed as a private nurse aide.
A Time To Live: Anyone who was blessed to come in contact with her immediately knew that dance and music were her first love. Darlene fortunate enough to win a "Soul Train Dance Competition" which afforded her the opportunity to perform on Soul Train at the same time as the Jackson 5 where popular and also appeared. Darlene was also known for her infectious personality and humor. She would be able to make you "smile and laugh" upon entering a room with her "radiant personality." Darlene was blessed with two children, a daughter, Lewisha and a son, Donald.
Darlene accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church in Chester, VA. There she participated in the youth choir and other youth programs.
A Time To Mourn: Darlene leaves her children, Lewisha Hoskins (Eliza) and Donald Clay; two grandchildren, Skyla Clay and Kelvin Clay; sisters, Willenette Scott, Jacqueline Clay (Willie), Debra Bryant and Pamela Jones; brothers, Thurlo Clay and Larry Clay; step-sisters, Rebecka Clay-Hill, Margaret Clay (Makini) and Gloria Dunham; step-brothers, Clifford and Carlton Clay; aunts, Ethel Lewis and Mary Thomas (Abd); uncles, Joseph J. Clay, Charles S. Clay (Sarah) and Eugene Green; long-time companion, Benjamin Henley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Vernon Waller, eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
