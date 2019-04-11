The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-5357
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
DARRELL KEYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARRELL D. KEYS


DARRELL D. KEYS
1989 - 2019
DARRELL D. KEYS Obituary
Mr. Darrell D. Keys, 29 passed away on April 8, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center. He was born on June 3, 1989, to Benita L. Keys and Darrell D. Bruce. Darrell was known by family and loved ones as "DJ" or "Rougar Rell"
Darrell was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Bailey; great grandparents, Albert and Frances Keys, Henry Pope; aunt, Shirley Studivant; uncles, Charles Pope Jr., Michael Bailey; great uncles, Randolph and Robert Pope.
Darrell leaves to cherish his memories his two daughters, A'dah Nichols, Iyonna Lankford; son, Jaylin Hicks; devoted mother and father, Benita Keys and Darrell Bruce (Nicole); his brothers, Deshaun Keys (Shyeeda), La'Juan and Rayvon Bethune; sisters, Shawntell Irving, Tatyanna Testman, Brea Bethune, Angela and Deangela Hayes; special godsister, Paris Carr; devoted grandfather, Charles Pope Sr. (Francine); grandmother, Paulette Hendrix; great grandmother, Gracie Pope; uncle, Owen Dudley (Yvette); aunts, Inger Wyatt (Frederick), Chaundra Hamilton; great uncles, William Pope, John Pope (Melissa), Kenneth Pope (Voila), George Keys (Sabrina); great aunts, Hilda Moorman (Garland), Laura Kelly, Martha Austin, Katie Pope, Marguerite Epps; nephews, Jeremiah, Jaxon, Andre, Jaidynn, Nathaniel; nieces, Mariah, Skylar, Brooklyn, Bailey, Jordyn, Jade, Jemelliah; special godmother, Lillian Hayes; devoted cousins, Dion Studivant, Andre Studivant, Darryl Studivant, Jackie Pope, Pam Arnold; a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804)458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
