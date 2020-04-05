Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
David Thomas Dietz, 33, of Henrico, VA., passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, John Elvis Dietz.
David attended the Richard Bland College of William and Mary. He had worked as a horticulturist and a botanist. He enjoyed playing his guitar, traveling, flying planes, reading, cooking, and spending time with genuine friends and family. He was a beloved son, brother, and even considered himself a father to his dog Daisy of 13 years.
He is survived by his mother, Irene "Jeanie" Dietz; sisters, Stephanie Ann Dietz and Ashley Noelle Harville; a brother, John Elvis Dietz, Jr.; nieces, Vanessa Curtis, Emma Curtis and London P. Pfaller; and a nephew, Ayden Elvis Dietz.
David absolutely loved helping others and taking care of his family. His heart was genuine and pure. He was an empath who cared so deeply about people with the greatest passion.
A private family service will be held.
The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of David Dietz.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
