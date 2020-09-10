David E. Bean Sr., 71, of Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
David was born September 13, 1948 in Hopewell, VA. He was an U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from USDA-FSA in St. Louis, MO. While living in Virginia, he helped deliver Pepsi. David was a member of O'Fallon VFW Post 805 and worked at St. Clair Bowl and the commissary at Scott AFB. He enjoyed visiting different casinos, reading westerns, doing crossword puzzles, bowling, and watching television.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dora Elizabeth Golnik nee Jessie and stepfather, Emmett Golnik and Azor Johnson Bean Sr. and stepmother, Louise Bean; son, Johnny Bean; brother, Johnson A. Bean Jr.; former spouse and mother of his child, Diane Kubler; brother-in-law, Thurman Pelter; and numerous aunts and uncles.
David is survived by his children, David E. Bean Jr. of Minot, ND and Dang Bean of Thailand; siblings, Bobby James of Jacksonville, AR and Nancy Pelter of Spring Grove, VA; sister-in-law, Jeannie Bean of Springfield, MO; aunt, Linda Blankenship of Hopewell, VA; nieces and nephews, An Mayes of Missouri, Dorothy Kenney of New Jersey, Valerie Winters, Vickie Lloyd, Robert Pelter, and John Pelter all of Virginia; and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made to O'Fallon VFW Post 805, 223 West First St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
or P.O. Box 1533, Minot, ND 58702.
As per the wishes of Mr. Bean, he will be cremated and his family will take his ashes to Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.