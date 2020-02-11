|
David Earl Hawkins, affectionately called "Hawkeye" or "Hawk", age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Richmond, VA, to the late Otis Earl Hawkins, Jr. and Catherine H. Hawkins. He was a 1971 graduate of Prince George High School and a retired employee of Dominion Virginia Power having worked there for 40 years. During his lifetime, David was active in the Carson Volunteer Fire Department, Carson Ruritan Club, Edwards Masonic Lodge No. 308, and the Carson Community
Hunt Club. David loved being at home on the family farm where he enjoyed gardening and raising various animals. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and his job. He said, "find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life. I never worked a day in my life." He loved helping people, especially through his work where he made some of the best friends a man could have. David is survived by his two daughters, Bridget H. Elmore of Mechanicsville and Crystal H. Wilson, (Mark) of Glen Allen; three grandchildren, Tucker Earl Elmore, Lexi Anne Wilson and Benjamin Lane Wilson; and his sister, Cathy H. Hardee and brother-in-law Denny Hardee of South Hill, VA. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem UMC 19312 Templeton Road. Carson, VA, with Pastor Michael Baugham of Salem UMC and Pastor Wayne Guynn of Olive Branch Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to either VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, VA 23298-0214 or CMH Foundation Cancer Care Fund, P. O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020