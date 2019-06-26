|
David Hyde Driscoll, 72, of Hopewell, VA, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John J. Driscoll Sr. and Mary Sheehan Driscoll.
David was a Personnel Specialist with the United States Government for over 20 years before he retired. He was a very active member of NARFE in Colonial Heights, where he was a major fundraiser for Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his brother, John J. Driscoll Jr. and his wife, Eileen.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 26 to June 27, 2019