David Ian Love, 40, of Chesterfield passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born on June 1, 1979 and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Laura Love and S.J. "Pye" Love and friend, Jeremiah English. David was a talented artist and handyman and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by his parents, James and Fara Love; children, Nyah, Rachel and Cayn; siblings, Mara Love-Rhodes (Christopher) and James Love (Kayleigh); nephews, Camden and Jensen; aunts, Laura James (Bill) and Jean Fay; and Harry English who was there for David as he would have been for one of his own sons.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Following the service interment will take place at Southlawn Memorial Park, South Prince George.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield County Jail's HARP, Heroin Addict Recovery Program, PO Box 758, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019