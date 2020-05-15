|
MSG (Ret) David J. Greene, 77, was born on February 18, 1943, to the late David Greene and Marie Hines Greene in Wilmington, NC. He departed this life on May 10, 2020, with the rank of E-8 (while serving in the United States Army). While serving, he ventured all all-around the world, retiring with 22 years of service. He also was employed an additional 20 years with the federal government (Fort Lee, VA).
Within David's life-time, he was a member of the American Legion, Masons, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. David received his associate and bachelor's degrees from St. Leo College. He loved to fish, play cards, and golf.
David's most precious memories are captured through his lifetime partner and wife, Margaret Easter Greene; a son, Terry J. Green; two granddaughters, Tierra and Tyesha and one grandson, Terry Jr.; two great granddaughters; sister, Aleta Ross (Nett) of Wilmington, NC; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; one niece and two nephews; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. David also leaves a good friend, Willie Taylor and wife.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 15 to May 17, 2020