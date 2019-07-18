|
|
|
Mr. David L. Dodson of Danville, Virginia, entered into eternal rest at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, as a result of a tragic construction accident.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 18, 2019