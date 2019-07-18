Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
DAVID L. DODSON


1961 - 2019
DAVID L. DODSON Obituary
Mr. David L. Dodson of Danville, Virginia, entered into eternal rest at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, as a result of a tragic construction accident.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 18, 2019
