DAVID LEE CONDON Obituary
David Lee Condon, 31, of Amelia Court House, VA., passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Wayne.

David was a graduate of Monacan High School in 2007.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Condon; son, Kaleb Brown; parents, Sonny and Teresa Condon; brother, Michael Condon and wife, Katrina; sister, April Pierce; in-laws, Theresa and Randy Bridges; best friends, Charlie Tomlin, Montana Baker and Vincent VanZant; grandpa, Charles Tomlin; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Chester, VA., is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
