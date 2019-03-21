|
|
Mr. David Lee Harris, 60, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Prince George, Virginia to the late Vivian Epps Harris Jenkins and Joseph A. Harris, Sr. He attended public schools and graduated from Hopewell High School. Shortly after high school, he joined the United States Armed Forces.
David was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church, Spring Grove, Virginia, at an early age and later joined the 4-H Organization, administered by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture of the United States.
David loved fishing and earned awards for outstanding angling achievements from the Virginia Wildlife. He was a member and loyal supporter of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. David had a love for the art of music, and was referred to as "HiDMoe" by many. He also loved the sport of horse shoe and dubbed by all "The Horse Shoe King." He also ventured into various entrepreneurial businesses, communicating with people from all over the world.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Harris, Sr; mother, Vivian Lionel Epps Harris Jenkins; brother, Joseph A. Harris, Jr.; and nephew, Mandel V. Harris, Jr.
David leaves to cherish his precious memories: daughter, Sophia Lee Harris; stepfather, Calvin Jenkins; sisters, Celestine Epps Chamblis (Philip), Deborah Harris Adams (Paul), and Gwendolyn Henderson; brother, Mandel V. Harris (Cynthia); nephews, John T. Epps, Cedric Harris, Emmanuel Crenshaw, and Marcus B.F. Gamboa; great nephew, Cameron A. T. Moore; great niece, Chloe M. Moore; aunt, Lillian Epps; great aunts, Hazel Banks and Ellen Jones; uncle, Willie Harris (Bernice); foster uncles, George Shaw (Maxine) and Garland Saunders (Marie); special friend, Jerome; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Overseer Gwendolyn Henderson, eulogist. The interment will be held at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019