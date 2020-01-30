|
Mr. David Lee Taylor also affectionately known as "SLIM," 83, of 1915 Arlington Road, Hopewell VA, passed away peacefully at Vibra Hospital in Richmond, VA, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, VA, to the late Mary Lou Candy and James H. Taylor.
David served in the United States Army Reserve. He later retired from Bellwood after 33 years of employment. He held various other positions but the one he really enjoyed was working for Virginia ABC Store, where he could use his 'gift of gab' to interact with the customers who came in.
David was known for his comical disposition and 'Staying Fly' prior to his decline in health. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.
David was preceded in death by his uncle, Robert L. Taylor; aunts, Emma Tyler, Rosa Wallace, Vinia Spratley, and Dora Taylor; and his step-father, David Candy.
Left behind to cherish David's memories: his wife, Bernice Taylor; son, Leonardo D. Taylor (Mary); daughters, Patricia Taylor (Keith) and Blakely Turner (Edward); grandchildren, Contima Allen, Marlo Boyd, KeVonte and Keion Taylor, all of Hopewell, VA, and Micheal Harris of Waco, TX; very special devoted companion, Mary Ellen Williams of Prince George, VA; step-children, Joann Person (Junior), Virginia Pierce of Prince George, VA, and Wayne Jackson (Rozina) of Washington, DC; brothers-in-law, Robert Hines of Washington, DC, Theodore Hines of Baltimore, MD, Albert Hines of Prince George, VA and Randolph Hines of New York. David also leaves a host great grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Southside Regional Medical Center, Encompass Health of Petersburg, VA, and Vibra Hospital of Richmond, VA, for the care provided while he was in those facilities. The family would also like to thank Rose Adams for her countless acts of generosity during our hour of bereavement.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Benjamin Brown, Jr., eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020