David Michael McCaver, 34, departed this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born in Augsburg, Germany and graduated from Prince George High School in 2005. From his love for computers, he made a career as an IT specialist working for the military. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert D. Boquel and his brother-in-law, Joseph M. Moore.
David is survived by his parents, Michael and Renee (Boquel) McCaver; two sisters, Marci Moore and Amanda McCaver; niece, Lily Moore; maternal grandmother, Ruth Boquel; paternal grandparents, Robert and Jeanne McCaver; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Please come help us remember our son David. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019