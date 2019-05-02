|
SFC (Ret) David R. Grimes was born on January 23, 1945, in Chicago, IL. From a young age he was raised in Elberton, GA, by his beloved grandfather, Jessie; grandmother, Rosie; aunt, Ilethera; mother, Genel; and extended family. Dad remembered a lot of good times with family playing, fishing and hunting in Georgia.
In the 1960's, after graduation from Blackwell High School, dad was drafted by his country to serve in the VietNam war. The draft led to a 20-year career in the military and meeting his wife, UnSun, while stationed in South Korea in 1968. Together dad built a life and family with the love of his life for 51 years. Together they have two children, Jesse David and Jessica Grimes.
Mom's love for dad was immediate because he had a kindest heart and soul. He adored UnSun from the moment he saw her and took care of her ever since. While dating and married, he would often help her family without ever asking anything in return. He was a pillar that helped them through many tough times. He did not talk of helping others for any recognition but just did. While living in Korea, dad spent many hours working with orphans in Korea abandoned by their US fathers. By then he had his own children, but hated to see kids without families and did what he could to help.
Dad's biggest accomplishment was his family and he proudly would share this with anyone whether they asked or not. He worked hard all his life to make sure his kids would have a safe place to live and decent education. After long days at work, dad would go to University at night and completed his degree from St. Leo University. Even as adults he'd tell his children how proud he was of them and how much he loved them daily. Through every milestone and the everyday mundane dad was there to support, cheer and uplift.
In dad's later years, after retiring for a second time from Ft. Lee Biliten, he spent every free moment with his wife, adult children, daughter-in-law, Jill Kimura, and grandchildren, Isley and Hana 'Daisy' Grimes. Becoming a grandpa was the best gift dad ever had and he loved every second of being a grandpa. Every moment of the girls' laughter, crying, milestones and daily adventures brightened his world. Grandpa would always plan ahead to be there for every birthday, and holiday; none was too small. He enjoyed most playing, making up stories, teaching them how to garden and reading to the girls.
We did not expect dad to leave us so soon and the pain is unbearable, but we are the luckiest to have had the best husband, dad, father in-law, and grandpa the world has ever known. There are no words to describe dad's greatness. His greatness cannot be explained in words. We will continue through this life without him but carrying all that was wonderful about dad with us, and continue to make him proud. Your Angels (Isley and Hana 'Daisy') and Yobo will be loved and cared for as you would have if you were still here; and we will continue to care and do for each other as family. Daddy you will forever be missed, loved and alive in all of our hearts.
He was preceded in death by mother, Genel Grimes Perrin.
Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife, UnSun Grimes; children, Jesse (Jill Kimura) and Jessica Grimes; grandchildren, Isley and Hana Grimes; six sisters, Gail Sewell, Maebelle Davis (Randolph Sr.), Geneva Whisnant, Clara Moon of Elberton, GA, Irene Fortson, and Jean Cade of Athens, GA; an aunt, Gladys Turner; an uncle, F.G. Grimes (Ophelia); a brother in-law, Robert Barnett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. A inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be made in memory of David Ronald Grimes to or UNICEF.
