Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID VADEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID T. "DUSTY" VADEN


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DAVID T. "DUSTY" VADEN Obituary
David (Dusty) T. Vaden, 63, of Charles City, VA, died April 24, 2019. Raised in Colonial Heights, VA, he was the son of Troy Vaden and the late Frances Bowles Vaden. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Terri Barrett-Vaden; daughter, Kristi Vaden, of Midland, TX; daughter, Kandi Vaden, of Hopewell, VA; son, David B. Vaden and his wife, Amber, of Chester, VA; grandchildren, David Vaden and Abigail Vaden of Chester; siblings, Cheryl Sheffield, Terry Vaden, Lorrie Pond, Troy Vaden, Tim Vaden; as well as several nieces and nephews. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, softball and fishing, but more than anything, loved spending time with his family and his dog Molly. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond, P.O. Box 1574, Midlothian, VA 23113. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.