|
|
David (Dusty) T. Vaden, 63, of Charles City, VA, died April 24, 2019. Raised in Colonial Heights, VA, he was the son of Troy Vaden and the late Frances Bowles Vaden. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Terri Barrett-Vaden; daughter, Kristi Vaden, of Midland, TX; daughter, Kandi Vaden, of Hopewell, VA; son, David B. Vaden and his wife, Amber, of Chester, VA; grandchildren, David Vaden and Abigail Vaden of Chester; siblings, Cheryl Sheffield, Terry Vaden, Lorrie Pond, Troy Vaden, Tim Vaden; as well as several nieces and nephews. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, softball and fishing, but more than anything, loved spending time with his family and his dog Molly. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond, P.O. Box 1574, Midlothian, VA 23113. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019