David Wayne Gilbert, 57, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Mac Gilbert and Kaaren Grubich Gilbert.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Chelsea Gilbert; grandson, Jackson Owen; brothers, Ricky Gilbert, Cameron Gilbert, and Riquan Zheng; sisters, Kelly Lake; and Fengling Zheng; aunts and uncles, Linda and Michael Grubich, and Jimmy and Wilma Atkinson; niece, Brooke Gilbert; and nephew, Brayden Gilbert.
David owned his own contracting business and was very proud of it. He enjoyed golf and watching his favorite football team the "Oakland" Raiders. He never met a stranger and was known by many of his friends as "Crazy Dave". Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. David will be dearly missed.
All funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.