David Woodrow Childress, Jr., 49, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Billie Summerlin Childress; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Dorothy Childress; maternal grandparents, Robert and Eloise Summerlin; aunt, Julia Pace; uncle, Robert Summerlin; and cousin, Stacy Thomas. He is survived by his father, David W. Childress, Sr.; sister, Barbara Groves (Bill); nephews, Joshua Groves and Aaron Groves; niece, Julia Groves Holloman; 8 great-nieces; 1 great-nephew; aunts, Betsy Thomas and Judy Summerlin; and numerous cousins. David enjoyed being active in SuperKids and the Special Olympics. He loved the Three Stooges, Hulk Hogan, and the Hulk. He was a diehard Redskins and Carolina fan. David had a sense of humor and enjoyed pulling pranks on his family and friends. He is loved and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey , P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020