DAVID WOODROW WILSON JR.

DAVID WOODROW WILSON JR. Obituary
David Woodrow Childress, Jr., 49, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Billie Summerlin Childress; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Dorothy Childress; maternal grandparents, Robert and Eloise Summerlin; aunt, Julia Pace; uncle, Robert Summerlin; and cousin, Stacy Thomas. He is survived by his father, David W. Childress, Sr.; sister, Barbara Groves (Bill); nephews, Joshua Groves and Aaron Groves; niece, Julia Groves Holloman; 8 great-nieces; 1 great-nephew; aunts, Betsy Thomas and Judy Summerlin; and numerous cousins. David enjoyed being active in SuperKids and the Special Olympics. He loved the Three Stooges, Hulk Hogan, and the Hulk. He was a diehard Redskins and Carolina fan. David had a sense of humor and enjoyed pulling pranks on his family and friends. He is loved and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey , P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
