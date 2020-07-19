Davone Rakeem Robinson (Day Day) was born on February 2, 1994, in Brooklyn NY. Davone gained his wings at VCU Medical Center on July 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sharon Alston, and grand-mother Shirley Payne.
Davone was an extremely hard-working man who supported his family. He began his first job at Starbucks in Stony Creek, VA at the age of 16. He graduated from Greensville County High School, Class of 2013. He then furthered his career at Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA. He was also a volunteer at the Stony Creek Rescue Squad.
Davone loved spending time with his kids, family, and friends. He also loved riding his motorcycle and going to the gym. He also loved listening to music. His favorite artist was Trey Songs. He was also a die -hard Saints fan. Whenever you saw Davone, he was always calm, cool, and collected. He loved playing basketball and making jokes.
Davone leaves behind to cherish his memories; his loving mother, Phoebe Hill (Derek) and his father, Owen Payne (Lisa); his dedicated girlfriend, Shakalan Trisvan; his children; Daceion Robinson, Da'Mya Robinson, Raelyn Boone, and Dakotah Robinson (unborn); one sister; Treshure Pegram, five brothers; Anton Robinson, Ricky Holmes, Anthon Cumberbatch, Owen Cumberbatch, and Joshua Payne; grandparents; Clinton and Annie Mayfield of Jarratt, VA, nine uncles; Ernest Hill (Nina) of Fayetteville, NC; Alonzo Robinson (Lea) of Petersburg, VA, Clinton Robinson, Toni Robinson, Kenneth Chambliss of Jarratt, VA; Terry Mason (Bridgett) of Texas, Lazarus Robinson (Brandi) of Ohio, Cornell Chambliss (Yvette) of Hopewell, VA; Shawn Alston of New York; six aunts; Babette Mayfield, Rose Jones (Travis), Alvina Webb (Darryl), Jaquayah Shelton, Ebony Mayfield of Jarratt, VA, Sherl Robinson of New York, one nephew, three nieces and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He will truly be missed, but his legacy will forever live within his kids.
A graveside service for Davone will be held at 11 AM, Monday July 20, 2020, at the Mayfield Family Cemetery in Jarratt, VA. There will be no public viewing but a video tribute will be shown on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m at the Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements for Devone Rakeem Robinson have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.