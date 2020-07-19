1/1
DAVONE R ROBINSON
1994 - 2020
{ "" }
Davone Rakeem Robinson (Day Day) was born on February 2, 1994, in Brooklyn NY. Davone gained his wings at VCU Medical Center on July 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sharon Alston, and grand-mother Shirley Payne.
Davone was an extremely hard-working man who supported his family. He began his first job at Starbucks in Stony Creek, VA at the age of 16. He graduated from Greensville County High School, Class of 2013. He then furthered his career at Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA. He was also a volunteer at the Stony Creek Rescue Squad.
Davone loved spending time with his kids, family, and friends. He also loved riding his motorcycle and going to the gym. He also loved listening to music. His favorite artist was Trey Songs. He was also a die -hard Saints fan. Whenever you saw Davone, he was always calm, cool, and collected. He loved playing basketball and making jokes.
Davone leaves behind to cherish his memories; his loving mother, Phoebe Hill (Derek) and his father, Owen Payne (Lisa); his dedicated girlfriend, Shakalan Trisvan; his children; Daceion Robinson, Da'Mya Robinson, Raelyn Boone, and Dakotah Robinson (unborn); one sister; Treshure Pegram, five brothers; Anton Robinson, Ricky Holmes, Anthon Cumberbatch, Owen Cumberbatch, and Joshua Payne; grandparents; Clinton and Annie Mayfield of Jarratt, VA, nine uncles; Ernest Hill (Nina) of Fayetteville, NC; Alonzo Robinson (Lea) of Petersburg, VA, Clinton Robinson, Toni Robinson, Kenneth Chambliss of Jarratt, VA; Terry Mason (Bridgett) of Texas, Lazarus Robinson (Brandi) of Ohio, Cornell Chambliss (Yvette) of Hopewell, VA; Shawn Alston of New York; six aunts; Babette Mayfield, Rose Jones (Travis), Alvina Webb (Darryl), Jaquayah Shelton, Ebony Mayfield of Jarratt, VA, Sherl Robinson of New York, one nephew, three nieces and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He will truly be missed, but his legacy will forever live within his kids.
A graveside service for Davone will be held at 11 AM, Monday July 20, 2020, at the Mayfield Family Cemetery in Jarratt, VA. There will be no public viewing but a video tribute will be shown on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m at the Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements for Devone Rakeem Robinson have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mayfield Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
50 entries
July 18, 2020
You made training easy, you always had a continued smile on your face
Leslie Lynette Henry
Coworker
July 18, 2020
My prayers r with y'all at this time
Alma Robinson
July 18, 2020
My prayers for strength are with you during your time of loss.
Michael Duke
Friend
July 18, 2020
Sorry to hear that you are gone, and I pray strength to your family and blessings on your chikdrent
Coach Les Young
Teacher
July 18, 2020
Davone watch over us you always was with bright smiles.. RIP
Jennifer Ismael
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rest in Peace young man you will be missed on this but God know best .
Pray for the family
Ashley Lucas
Friend
July 18, 2020
He will be miss , he used to make me laugh a lot in 3rd grade .
Merlene Powell
Classmate
July 18, 2020
You was a good guy enjoyed playing ball with you from the Boys and Girls club threw out my high school days
Deon Bullock
Friend
July 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May God continue to bless and strengthen his family in the coming days. Deloris Gilliam
Deloris Gilliam
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
Crazy thing is you hit me up for a haircut earlier that day and I told u I would hit u later and just kinda blew it off. Kinda wished I would had made the time now...... Gonna miss all the joking S.I.P Bruh
Terry Robinson
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Davone condolences too your family your babies especially.
Mariah Cowles
Classmate
July 18, 2020
MY SWEET COUSIN......WORDS CANT EXPRESS THE HURT IM FEELING.....I LOVE YOU
Stairish Thomas
Family
July 18, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends for you at this lost of your one
Pamela McBean
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
It was a pleasure to have worked with such a cool, laid back and down to earth guy. Sadden about your passing but I know God got u now. My prayers to the family and friends may strength be with you during this tough time.Rest easy my boi!
Nicole Heath
Coworker
July 18, 2020
He was a quiet guy with a kind heart. He will truly be missed. My condolences to his family who loved him dearly.
Brian, Tationna, Brianna
Friend
July 17, 2020
Dont know how to express the hurt and confusion that I am experiencing with words but simply put this is like a nightmare that wont end. It is amazing how one phone call can change the trajectory of our lives. A few days ago we were talking about riding together. How suddenly can priorities change. Nothing will ever be the same with you missing from our lives.
Derek Hill
Son
July 17, 2020
My condolences to his family and friends. He had a great energy and drive about him. His spirit lives on in all of us. Rest peacefully.
Aquilla Mason
Coworker
July 17, 2020
You have my deepest condolences
Love youll. Aunt Gracie
Gracie WhiteSanders
Family
July 17, 2020
Annie Mayfield
Grandparent
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amy Jackson
Friend
July 17, 2020
You were more then just my son, You were a friend, big brother and a great father. I am so proud of the man you Have became. I see by the love that I raised a wonderful man. Words cant describe how Im feeling. I miss you coming by the house. That infectious smile and laugh. I am honored to have you in my life for 26yrs, Now God have you. I Love You, I will be strong because you would say what you crying for. Rest Easy Baby til we meet again!
Phoebe
Mother
July 17, 2020
I love you nephew S.I.P
Ebony Mayfield
Family
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I met him in S.T.R.ON.G Temple one is kind person . I cherished the times in the gym and conservations. Prayers with his family and friends May God give you the strength and comfort through the time
Martina Bullock
Friend
July 17, 2020
To the family may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times that you shared. Look to God who will comfort you in your time of need.
Robinson will be missed my many.
C Jones
Coworker
July 17, 2020
My deepest condolences and thoughts for the family. Robinson was an amazing person with a great spirit, prayers of peace and comfort to friends and family.
silvia mariko
Coworker
July 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. Your son was an amazing person and he will truly be missed.SIP Robinson!
Kaiser Coutain
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Grandma miss u so much ,
Grandchild
July 16, 2020
MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES. ROB WAS A VERY SPECIAL YOUNG MAN ALWAYS HAD A SMILE. ALWAYS MINDFUL OF OTHERS. TO THE MOTHER I KNOW YOU ARE PROUD OF YOUR SON. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE ABSENT FROM THE BODY IS TO PRESENT WITH GOD. YOU WILL TRULY BE MISSED YOUNG MAN.
BRENDA BOOKER
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences.It was an honor to have worked with such a great guy!Robinson will be truly missed and will never be forgotten. Pj 5
Paula Jones
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Prayers for the family. You will truly be missed. RIP ( Robinson)
Shelia Eaton
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Praying for the family during the time. Davone will be missed
Marina Drake
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Praying for the family in this time of sorrow. May God wrap his loving arms around the family and give you all comfort. Peace and Blessings
Janet Johnson
Coworker
July 16, 2020
My Sincerest condolences to Mr. Robinson's family and friends. I've known him for a short time and he was always helpful and pleasant.
May he rest in eternal peace.
Marcha Otway
Coworker
July 16, 2020
You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts!!(Rob) you will be missed by so many!!
Terrance Hall
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless his family and friends. Go rest high on that mountain called Heaven. We will see you again one day. You will truly be missed. We will carry a piece of you in our hearts. Go rest easy.
Pattie Orange
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Prayers to your family Rest Easy ( ROB )
Tremayne Taylor
Coworker
July 16, 2020
(Rob) You will be missed brother. I wish I could to tell you how I appreciated the love and support you showed me when I transition here to CSH. I realized pretty quickly that you were a "stand up" guy. Thanks for having my back , I'm honored to have known you at all. My condolences and much Love to your family during this difficult time.
Greg Bullock
Friend
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
J Morgan
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Patricia Coleman
Coworker
July 16, 2020
With all that life has to offer, time is what we always need more of, but we don't control destiny, I wish we have a say in how young or old we go but that's not how it works. Am going to miss you at work my brother.
Junior Morgan
Coworker
July 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angela Gholson-Miller
Coworker
July 16, 2020
My sincere condolences goes to the family of our dearly departed coworker,especially to his mother. Words cannot explain heartache that comes with loosing a child. Davone left you suddenly i am sure because we here at CSH just like you didn't see it coming. Robinson we all miss you bruh, but God had a bigger plan in store. I will continue to pray for the guidance and protection of your kids,and also that you fly and rest at God's feet. I strongly believe that when i say this,I'm speaking for all SMT,We have lost a soldier from our camp R.I.P Robinson.
NYRON MCDONALD
Coworker
July 15, 2020
The days will pass the memories will last. Praying for strength during this time and times to come
Jennifer Harper
Family
July 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Davone was loved by so many at CSH. He will definitely be missed.
Lowanda Bland
Coworker
July 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Shatika Nicholson
Friend
July 15, 2020
My condolences family in your time of bereavement may God hold each and everyone of you
Jerome Davis
Family
July 15, 2020
Rest easy lil homie!
Tavon Walker
Coworker
July 15, 2020
In my Father's house are many mansions. Robs mansion was complete. God said come on home. May you find comfort in knowing he's home. Praying for peace for all who knew him.
Lisa H
Coworker
July 15, 2020
Dear brother, your memory will never fade.
Solomon Okwueze
Friend
July 15, 2020
Praying for the family.
Denise Wilkins
Friend
