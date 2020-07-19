You were more then just my son, You were a friend, big brother and a great father. I am so proud of the man you Have became. I see by the love that I raised a wonderful man. Words cant describe how Im feeling. I miss you coming by the house. That infectious smile and laugh. I am honored to have you in my life for 26yrs, Now God have you. I Love You, I will be strong because you would say what you crying for. Rest Easy Baby til we meet again!

Phoebe

Mother