J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
DAWN DENISE JOHNSON Obituary
Dawn Denise Johnson of Freeman, VA, passed away December 26, 2019.
Her childhood years were spent in Prince George followed by moves to Colonial Heights and Chesterfield. Dawn loved teaching children and was a devoted and very proud Mother. Her smile was contagious and her big heart was a gift to all. Dawn is survived by her parents, Fay and Marvin Beasley (Overland Park, KS); daughter, Brittany Sexton, Bracey, VA; son, Dustin Sexton, Freeman, VA; grandson, Cole Dalton Sexton; devoted companion, Bryson Dunlap; step-sisters, Audra Barricks (Todd), Carson, VA; and Andrea Deel (Chris), Midlothian, VA., several aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Newville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9014 Hines Road, Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick Emergency Medical Services, P.O. Box 399, Lawrenceville, VA 23868.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 3, 2020
