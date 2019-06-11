|
Debbie K. Pfost, 66, of Colonial Heights, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born November 29, 1952, in Aberdeen, Mississippi, to the late Richard J. Mays Jr. and Roberta Edward Mays. She is survived by her husband, Jim Pfost; children, Don (Amy), Melendy, Tanya (Sean), Daniel (Brianne) and Jimmy (Kelly); grandchildren, Aidan, Camndon, Cailyn, Patrick and Colton; daughter in love, Celeste; best friend for over 30 years, Lana and numerous other family members. A service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002, with the Dr. Wesley Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
