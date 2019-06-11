Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia Court House, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBBIE PFOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBBIE K. PFOST


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DEBBIE K. PFOST Obituary
Debbie K. Pfost, 66, of Colonial Heights, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born November 29, 1952, in Aberdeen, Mississippi, to the late Richard J. Mays Jr. and Roberta Edward Mays. She is survived by her husband, Jim Pfost; children, Don (Amy), Melendy, Tanya (Sean), Daniel (Brianne) and Jimmy (Kelly); grandchildren, Aidan, Camndon, Cailyn, Patrick and Colton; daughter in love, Celeste; best friend for over 30 years, Lana and numerous other family members. A service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002, with the Dr. Wesley Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now