DEBBIE L WATTS
Debbie Lynne Watts, 55, of Colonial Heights, departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Watts' family home after a courageous battle against cancer.
She was the daughter of the late Robert harry and Mary Ann Pruett Watts; and was preceded in death by a sister, Gale Diane Watts; and a brother, Terry Wayne Watts formerly of Colonial Heights.
Debbie is survived by her brother, Robert H. Watts, Jr. and wife, Melissa Epps of Chester; a sister, Linda Carol Watts of Colonial Heights; uncles, "Durkey" Barco of Martinsville and Ed Stray of Fayetteville, N.C.; nephew, Brendon P. Watts of Chester; cousins, Donna Watts Barco of Charlotte, N.C. and Sandy Gambrell of Melbourne, FL.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 in Debbie's memory.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
