Deborah Gennette Alston Faulcon was called home on March 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Prince George, VA. She was born to the late Hattie Miller on June 27, 1952, and reared by her loving grandparents, the late Johnnie Faulcon and Matilda Alston Faulcon.

During her early years, she gave her life to Christ and became a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton, NC. Later in life, she joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Prince George, VA, where she served on the Missionary and Nurse's Committees.

She received her formal education from Halifax County public school system. She graduated from Chesterfield Tech in Chesterfield, VA, and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1997.

She was an employee of John Randolph Hospital for thirty years where she retired on June 30, 2018. She was especially proud of being awarded nurse of the year for 2017 while employed at JRH.

Deborah "Gennette" had a great love for her family and anyone she encountered. She greeted everyone with a loving smile. She always looked forward to her yearly vacations with her children and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of them all. For Christmas, it was a REQUIREMENT all her children and grandchildren were home with her. She will be EXTREMELY missed by those she held dear to her and those whose lives she touched.

In addition to her mother and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Isaac Alston and Timothy Miller.

Those remaining to cherish her legacy and life are her loving husband of FIFTY years, James Faulcon Sr., of the home; her devoted children, Kimberly Faulcon Person, Tina Faulcon Vines, Jamie Faulcon, James Faulcon Jr., and Ameera Miller, all of the home; her grandchildren, Milton Person Jr, Desiree Person, Quetasia Faulcon, Christopher Vines II, and Jaela Faulcon; other godchildren (3) and god-grandchildren (4).

In addition, to those left are her sisters, Elaine Garner (Robert) and Yvonne Johnson; three brothers, Kenneth Miller (Jennifer), Willie "Bud" Miller and Daniel Miller; a close cousin, Yvette Johnson (Lewis and DeNail); two very special "daughters," Barbara Jean Fitts (Calvin) and Tonia Tyrone (Cedric); two special aunts, Bessie Harrison (Alvin) and Mattie Shearin (John); as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held April 5, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, at 11:00 a.m. Please send flowers to Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Bland Funeral Home, Hopewell, VA.