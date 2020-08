Deborah E. Lyons Gunnels, 54, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020, after her personal battle with cancer.A former resident of Littleton, Mass., she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joanne Lyons; as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.She is survived by her loving husband, Michael D. Gunnels; her sisters, Kristina L. Talbot (Mario) and Cynthia H. Lyons-Chambers (Kevin); in-laws, David and Janet Gunnels; and sister-in-law, Melissa Katano (Ken). Debi is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kyla, Kirsten (Erik), Samantha, Megan (Jamie), Corey, Nick and Chris; as well as great-nephews and great-niece, Nicholas, Abbygale and William.Debi loved and cared for her immediate family, extended family and "furry four-legged" children. Debi also had a passion for cooking/baking, New England sports teams, country music and reading a good book.A memorial service is planned for spring of 2021. Register condolences at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com