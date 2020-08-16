Deborah E. Lyons Gunnels, 54, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020, after her personal battle with cancer.
A former resident of Littleton, Mass., she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joanne Lyons; as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael D. Gunnels; her sisters, Kristina L. Talbot (Mario) and Cynthia H. Lyons-Chambers (Kevin); in-laws, David and Janet Gunnels; and sister-in-law, Melissa Katano (Ken). Debi is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kyla, Kirsten (Erik), Samantha, Megan (Jamie), Corey, Nick and Chris; as well as great-nephews and great-niece, Nicholas, Abbygale and William.
Debi loved and cared for her immediate family, extended family and "furry four-legged" children. Debi also had a passion for cooking/baking, New England sports teams, country music and reading a good book.
