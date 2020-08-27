1/1
DEBORAH LAVERNE WEAVER
1958 - 2020
God saw I was getting tired, I heard him call out my name. He said, "Deborah" take my hand Daughter, I have prepared a place for you, where you will be free of pain.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Deborah Laverne Weaver passed away at the age of 62 with her family by her side on August 21, 2020, at her residence, 23421 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia. She was born on May 23, 1958, to Gloraine B. Walker and the late Roosevelt "Roo" Harvell.



At an early age, Deborah was baptized at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia where she remained a faithful member up until her passing. She was a graduate of Dinwiddie County Senior High and also attended Smithdale Massey College where she studied Business. Deborah was an active member of four choirs including; The Women's Fellowship, Inspirational, Mass, and Senior Choir. She also assisted with the Children's Choir which she loved the most. Deborah was also a member of the Praise Team at her church. She was a member of the Dinwiddie Bowling League.



Deborah was a gifted artist and enjoyed assisting on any projects for her daughter, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was employed by Southside Virginia Training Center, The Hon Company, and her most recent employer Phillip Morris where she retired this year. Deborah made long-lasting friends at all of her workplaces where each of them had a remarkable bond that could not be broken. Everyone always said she made a long-lasting impression on them that they will never forget.

Deborah was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Louise Walker and her paternal grandparents Alberta and Willie Harvell, as well as Dixie Robinson, who raised her like his own, and her sister in love, Adele Reed.



Deborah will be lovingly remembered by her devoted and only child Miss Ebony Walker, grandchildren both devoted Jaylen Bonner and Jayla Bonner, four brothers all devoted Donald Ricardo Walker (Hortense, devoted sister in law), Thomas Walker, Charles Walker (Tracie), and Rudolph Walker (Deborah Ann). Three extended sisters Nancy Wyatt, Sharlene Bonner Mason, Delbria Scott, and one extended brother James Hall. Uncles Ollie Walker (Carrie Mae) and Clifton Walker and aunts Kate Jones and Kathleen Walker. Nieces Lashonda Walker, Briana Pegram, Shatavia Walker, and devoted Alana Mason-Walker, nephews Thomas Michael Walker Jr. and devoted Donald Ricardo Walker Jr.



Deborah had many friends and relatives which she loved who all were devoted to include her best friends Elaine Dillard and Tracy Clanton; a cousin who is more like a sister Beverly Walker Curley; Michael Walker, Philistine Jones Whitaker, and a forever son in law Jason Bonner. Deborah was loved by all who came in contact with her and will be truly missed.

On behalf of the Walker family, we would like to thank the Oncology team of the Massey Cancer Center in Richmond Virginia especially Oncologist Jennifer Myers, MD and Chelsea Moore, NP, Dr. Michael Matherlee and the staff at Stony Creek Community Health Center and Dr. Gautham Kalahasty at the Pauley Heart Center in Richmond Virginia. Thank you all for providing the absolute best care for our loved one.



A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 12Noon on the grounds of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek with the pastor Rev. David L. Banks, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker-Jones Family Cemetery, Stony Creek. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 AM to 8 PM, where the family will also receive friends from 6-7 PM.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
28 entries
August 26, 2020
Deborah was always so kind and always possessed such a beautiful, friendly smile. Praying for your comfort durung this difficult time.
Kathleen Jackson-Robinson
Classmate
August 26, 2020
Ebony, your mother was such a beautiful person in side and out. I met her back in the 80's. She is resting peacefully without a worry on her mind. She will be truly missed..
Marcia Rhodes
Friend
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Magaline Jordan
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss! Those we love can never be more than just a thought away. For a s long as there is a memory they live in our hearts forever.

Maleata & David Nettles
Maleata Nettles
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences are extended to the family. My prayer is that God will grant you comfort, peace and strength now and the days ahead. Continue to cherish her memories and it shall bring joy to your heart.
Robin Ellis
Friend
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Jones
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your ever loving spirit will always be with us. I still am able to visualize your smile and laughter as offer help and support to former clients of SVTC, Education Dept. in my classroom. Lord has you now safe in his arms.
Cheryl Johnson
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Such a beautiful spirit. Rest easy Classmate! You will be greatly missed. Praying for your family.
Desiree Nock
Classmate
August 26, 2020
REST ON IN HEAVENLY PEACE COUSIN.
Lydia Harvell
Family
August 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donald & Mary Rose
August 25, 2020
May the Lord comfort and strengthen you in your time of sorrow
Shelia Grandison
Friend
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tommy & Connie Jordan
Friend
August 25, 2020
Blessings of Glory, Peace, and Comfort to you at this time.

Mrs. Annie P. Coleman
Annie P. Coleman
Friend
August 25, 2020
Ebony, Jayla, and Jaylen May Gods Healing Spirit continue to surround you with his never-ending love and comfort.

Ms. S. Morgan
Dinwiddie Middle School
Shelia Morgan
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danixa Johnson
August 25, 2020
Your family is in my prayers.
Evelyn Wallace
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Tucker
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
To Ebony and family, I am so sorry for your loss may god continue to bless you. Your mom was such a sweet person and will be remembered by many.
Sherry Mapp (Weaver)
Friend
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kattie Campbell
Classmate
August 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dorothy Hayes Walker
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
To the family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Deborah will be forever missed, but I say to you ‘Keep God on the forefront’
Love
Feba
Feba Thomas
Friend
August 24, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 24, 2020
To Deborah Weaver's family, I am so sorry for your loss. Deborah and I were classmates. Praying for the family.
Cloria Gilliam Boone
Classmate
August 23, 2020
Dear Glo and Family,

We are so sorry to hear of Deborah's passing. Please know that you are in our family's prayers. May God bless and strengthen you. Love Ruth Johnson and Family
Geraldine Henry
Friend
August 23, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Family
August 23, 2020
Deborah was a sweet person who will truly be missed. Sending my deepest condolences to her daughter, granddaughter and entire family who she loved dearly. Another Guardian Angel to watch over her love one. Rip Deborah
Bertha Bland
Coworker
August 23, 2020
To Ebony and Family, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Monique Davis
Friend
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Becky Coleman
Friend
