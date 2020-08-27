God saw I was getting tired, I heard him call out my name. He said, "Deborah" take my hand Daughter, I have prepared a place for you, where you will be free of pain.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Deborah Laverne Weaver passed away at the age of 62 with her family by her side on August 21, 2020, at her residence, 23421 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia. She was born on May 23, 1958, to Gloraine B. Walker and the late Roosevelt "Roo" Harvell.
At an early age, Deborah was baptized at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia where she remained a faithful member up until her passing. She was a graduate of Dinwiddie County Senior High and also attended Smithdale Massey College where she studied Business. Deborah was an active member of four choirs including; The Women's Fellowship, Inspirational, Mass, and Senior Choir. She also assisted with the Children's Choir which she loved the most. Deborah was also a member of the Praise Team at her church. She was a member of the Dinwiddie Bowling League.
Deborah was a gifted artist and enjoyed assisting on any projects for her daughter, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was employed by Southside Virginia Training Center, The Hon Company, and her most recent employer Phillip Morris where she retired this year. Deborah made long-lasting friends at all of her workplaces where each of them had a remarkable bond that could not be broken. Everyone always said she made a long-lasting impression on them that they will never forget.
Deborah was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Louise Walker and her paternal grandparents Alberta and Willie Harvell, as well as Dixie Robinson, who raised her like his own, and her sister in love, Adele Reed.
Deborah will be lovingly remembered by her devoted and only child Miss Ebony Walker, grandchildren both devoted Jaylen Bonner and Jayla Bonner, four brothers all devoted Donald Ricardo Walker (Hortense, devoted sister in law), Thomas Walker, Charles Walker (Tracie), and Rudolph Walker (Deborah Ann). Three extended sisters Nancy Wyatt, Sharlene Bonner Mason, Delbria Scott, and one extended brother James Hall. Uncles Ollie Walker (Carrie Mae) and Clifton Walker and aunts Kate Jones and Kathleen Walker. Nieces Lashonda Walker, Briana Pegram, Shatavia Walker, and devoted Alana Mason-Walker, nephews Thomas Michael Walker Jr. and devoted Donald Ricardo Walker Jr.
Deborah had many friends and relatives which she loved who all were devoted to include her best friends Elaine Dillard and Tracy Clanton; a cousin who is more like a sister Beverly Walker Curley; Michael Walker, Philistine Jones Whitaker, and a forever son in law Jason Bonner. Deborah was loved by all who came in contact with her and will be truly missed.
On behalf of the Walker family, we would like to thank the Oncology team of the Massey Cancer Center in Richmond Virginia especially Oncologist Jennifer Myers, MD and Chelsea Moore, NP, Dr. Michael Matherlee and the staff at Stony Creek Community Health Center and Dr. Gautham Kalahasty at the Pauley Heart Center in Richmond Virginia. Thank you all for providing the absolute best care for our loved one.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 12Noon on the grounds of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek with the pastor Rev. David L. Banks, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker-Jones Family Cemetery, Stony Creek. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 AM to 8 PM, where the family will also receive friends from 6-7 PM.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.